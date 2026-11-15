Rain, snow, and icy conditions forecast across Kazakhstan on November 15
06:23, 15 November 2026
Unsettled weather is expected across much of Kazakhstan on November 15, with rain, snow, fog, and icy conditions forecast in several regions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Atmospheric fronts will continue to bring precipitation in the form of rain and snow to most parts of the country, while southern Kazakhstan is expected to remain largely dry.
Fog, icy conditions, and strong winds are also forecast across the country.
Meanwhile, a high fire risk is expected in southwestern and northern parts of Kyzylorda region, northern and eastern parts of Almaty region, and southeastern areas of Zhetysu region.