Rain, snow and ice-slick to batter Kazakhstan

Snow, snowstorms, ice-slick and fog are expected today in Kostanay region.

West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions are to brace for rain and snow mixed, snowstorms, and ice slick.

Snow, snowstorms, ground blizzards, fog, and high winds are forecast for Akmola, Karaganda regions.

Fog and slippery roads are in store for Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Zhetysu regions, while Mangistau region is to face foggy conditions today.

Snow, ground blizzards and ice-slick are reported to grip Zhambyl, Ulytau, East Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

Almaty, Turkistan regions are to wake up to foggy streets today.