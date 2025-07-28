Rain showers to hit northern, central Kazakhstan Jul 28-30

On July 28-30, weather conditions in Kazakhstan will depend on a vast cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it.

Unstable weather with rain, isolated thunderstorm and hail are forecast.

Northern, northwestern and central regions, as well as mountainous districts of southeastern region will see intensive rain and squalling wind.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, and dust storm will hit southern areas.

Temperatures are set to decrease to +18…+23°C in northern areas. Other regions will see no sharp temperature fluctuations.