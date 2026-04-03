Rain returns to Kazakhstan after weeks of dry weather

The arrival of a low-pressure system following an outgoing high-pressure system will bring rain chances across the country. Showers as well as thunderstorms in some parts will develop across the country’s northwest on April 4, west on April 5-6, and south on April 5. Heavy rain is likely in the south at times.

The country is also to expect strong wind, as well as fog during night and morning hours, and hail and squall in some parts during the day.

Daytime temperatures are set to drop to 10-20C in the west, while climbing to up to 15-20C in the north, and 20-28C in the east.