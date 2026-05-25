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    Rain, frost and wildfire risks forecast across Kazakhstan on May 25

    00:14, 25 May 2026

    Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for May 25, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Rain, frost and wildfire risks forecast across Kazakhstan on May 25
    Photo credit: Mukhtar Kholdorbekov/Qazinform

    Northern, southern, and southwestern regions of Kazakhstan are expected to see unsettled weather as atmospheric fronts move across the country, bringing rain and thunderstorms. Eastern areas may experience overnight precipitation, including rain and snow, while dry weather is forecast elsewhere under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.

    Fog is also expected during the night and early morning hours in northern, central, and eastern regions. In addition, strong winds are forecast in northern and southern parts of the country, with dust storms possible in southern areas.

    Light overnight frost, with temperatures dipping to around -1°C to -2°C, is expected in northern and eastern parts of East Kazakhstan region, as well as eastern areas of Pavlodar and Abai regions.

    A high wildfire risk is expected across several regions of Kazakhstan, including Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau, and parts of Mangistau, Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Abai and Zhetysu regions.

    Parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Zhetysu, Ulytau and Abai regions are expected to face extreme wildfire conditions.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions rains Wildfires
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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