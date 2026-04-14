Rain, fog, and strong winds forecast in several regions of Kazakhstan

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in the western and northern parts of Abai region. Northwesterly winds will shift to northeasterly, with gusts of up to 15–20 m/s in the south, east, and central areas. High fire danger remains in the south of the region.

Rain is forecast in the west and north of Akmola region, with thunderstorms expected during the day. Fog is also likely at night and in the morning in the west, south, and east of the region.

In Aktobe region, easterly and southeasterly winds are expected, with gusts of up to 15–18 m/s in the south and central areas during the day.

High fire danger persists in the north, west, and central parts of Almaty region.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the west, north, and south of Atyrau region, with heavy rain and hail possible in the south during the day. Fog is expected at night and in the morning in the south. Winds will shift from southwesterly to northwesterly, with gusts of up to 15–20 m/s in parts of the region.

Icy conditions are expected at night in the north, east, and south of East Kazakhstan region. Fog is also likely at night and in the morning in the west, north, and south. Winds will shift from northwesterly to southwesterly, with gusts reaching 15–20 m/s in some areas.

Zhambyl region will see fog in mountainous areas overnight and in the morning, with northeasterly winds strengthening to 15–20 m/s in some areas, while high fire risk remains in the west and southeast.

In the Alakol Lakes area of Zhetysu region, strong northeasterly winds are expected, with gusts of 23–28 m/s and occasionally exceeding 30 m/s during the day.

West Kazakhstan region is set for rain and thunderstorms overnight, occasionally heavy, with unsettled conditions continuing during the day. Fog is expected in the early hours, while southeasterly to southerly winds could gust up to 15–20 m/s.

Fog is expected at night and in the morning in the west, north, and east of Karaganda region, while high fire danger persists in the west and south.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the north and east of Kostanay region, with thunderstorms also expected in the northwest. Fog is likely in the west, north, and east. Southeasterly winds will bring gusts of up to 15 m/s in parts of the region.

Dust storms are expected during the day in the central, northern, and eastern parts of Kyzylorda region, with easterly winds reaching 15–20 m/s.

Mangistau region is expected to see rain and thunderstorms, with heavy rain, hail, and squalls possible in the north, south, and central areas during the day. Northwesterly winds will bring gusts of up to 15–20 m/s at night and 15–20 m/s, occasionally up to 23 m/s, during the day.

Overnight and morning fog is expected in parts of Pavlodar region, with similar conditions in North Kazakhstan region, where winds will turn from southeasterly to southwesterly and reach 15–20 m/s during the day.

Dust storms are expected in the north of Turkistan region. Northeasterly winds will reach 15–20 m/s in the west, north, and mountainous areas, while high fire danger persists in parts of the region.