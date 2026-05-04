Rain and thunderstorms with a heat surge to +36°C forecast in Kazakhstan

Meteorologists say atmospheric frontal systems will continue to affect most regions, bringing intermittent rain and thunderstorms. In some areas, heavy downpours, hail, and squally winds are possible.

Heavy rainfall is forecast for northern regions on May 5, while western parts of the country are expected to see intense precipitation on May 6-7. Fog may also form in western areas during nighttime and early morning hours.

Temperatures across the country are expected to fluctuate slightly overall. However, a noticeable warming trend is forecast in the south, where daytime highs will rise from +22+32°C to +27+36°C.

Southeastern regions will also see warmer conditions, with temperatures increasing from +15+30°C to +20+35°C.