Rain and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Sep 26

Only western regions will enjoy dry conditions due to the anticyclone ridge.

Foggy conditions are forecast overnight and in the morning hours in the country’s northwest, north, east, and center.

The met service warns of high fire risk in Atyrau and Pavlodar regions, in the northwest, east, south of Karaganda region, north and center of Abai region, west and east of East Kazakhstan region, west, east and center of Akmola region, west, north and center of Mangystau region, east of Aktobe region, as well as east of Almaty region.

Meanwhile, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Ulytau, and Zhetysu regions, west, south, northeast, and center of Aktobe region, west, north, and center of Karaganda region, north and south of Akmola region, north and south of Pavlodar region, south of Atyrau region, northeast of Mangystau region, southeast and south of East Kazakhstan region, as well as northwest, south, and east of Abai region are warned of extreme fire danger.