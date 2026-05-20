Rain and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan on May 21

Hail and squalls are possible in the northern, eastern, and central regions.

Heavy rainfall is expected in the country’s north and south.

Strong winds are forecast countrywide. Western areas will see dust storms, and fog will blanket southwestern and northern regions.

Daytime temperatures in Atyrau region will surge to as high as 35°C.

Meanwhile, western and northern parts of Kostanay kegion, western areas of the North Kazakhstan region, and eastern parts of the East Kazakhstan region will experience -1-2°C nighttime frosts.

A high wildfire danger is forecast in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, in the northeast of Mangystau region, in the west, northeast, south, and center of Kostanay region, in the north, south, and center of Akmola region, in the west and east of the North Kazakhstan region, in the south and center of Pavlodar region, in the west and east of Karaganda region, in the north and south of Turkistan region, in the west and center of Kyzylorda region, in the north, east, and center of Zhambyl region, in the center of the East Kazakhstan region, and in the north of Zhetysu region.

Wildfire danger is reported to be extremely high in Kyzylorda region, south of Aktobe region, western areas of Almaty and Zhambyl regions, in the north and south of Karaganda region, in the west and east of Pavlodar region, in the east of Zhetysu region, in the east and center of Ulytau region, and in the east of Abai region.