Rain and thunderstorms forecast across Kazakhstan Jun 8

According to Kazhydromet, heavy rainfall will batter western regions.

Strong winds are forecast countrywide, with foggy conditions predicted in northern area at night and in the morning.

Scorching heat up to +35+37°C will grip Pavlodar, Karaganda, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions.

High wildfire risk is forecast in Turkistan, Pavlosar, Abai and Ulytau regions, west of Zhetysu region, west, south and east of Zhambyl region, west, north, center of Almaty region, southeast, center of Kyzylorda region, south, center of Kostanay region, northwest, center of East Kazakhstan region, northwest and center of East Kazakhstan region, south and east of Akmola region, west of West Kazakhstan region, east of Karaganda region, as well as center of Mangystau region.

Extremely high wildfire risk is predicted for Kyzylorda region, west, north, and center of Karaganda region, center of Turkistan region, north of Almaty region, south of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan regions, north and east of Zhetysu region, northwest, south and center of Abai region.