Rain and thunderstorm to hit most of Kazakhstan Jun 7

Hail is possible in western, northwestern, northern and central parts.

Heavy rain will hit western, northwestern and northern regions.

Wind speed will intensify across the country, and dust storm is forecast in the south.

Only central and eastern regions will see not precipitation today. Fog will blanket northern regions at night and in the morning.

Fire danger will be high in Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Ulytau, Zhetysu regions, in the west, east, south of Karaganda region, in the west, south and center of Akmola region, in the northwest and east of Atyrau region, in the northwest, southeast and center of Kostanay region, in the northeast, southeast and center of Pavlodar region, in the center of Turkistan region, in the north, east and center of Abai region, as well as in the west, southeast of East Kazakhstan region.

The met service also warns of extremely high fire risk in Kyzylorda region, in the north, west, south and piedmont areas of Turkistan region, in western, eastern and piedmont areas of Zhambyl region, in the west, south, and southeast of Aktobe region, in the south, north, and west of Atyrau region, in the south, north and west of Atyrau region, in the west, north of Almaty region, in the west, northeast and center of Mangistau region, in the south of Kostanay region, Abai, Ulytau regions, as well as in the north and east of Zhetisu region.