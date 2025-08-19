Rain and thunderstorm to batter Kazakhstan Aug 19

According to Kazhydromet, the Northwestern cyclone and fronts related to it will keep affecting most of Kazakhstan's regions. Rain and thunderstorm will hit countrywide. Heavy rain is expected in the country's northernmost areas. Hail is possible in some parts.

Western, southern and central regions will brace for sunny weather today.

Wind speed will increase across the country, and dust storm will hit western areas.

Daytime temperatures are expected to surge to +35+39°С in Atyrau region and to +35°С in Aktobe region.

Fire threat remains high in Almaty region, in the west, southeast and center of Zhetysu region, in the north and south of Atyrau region, in the southwest of West Kazakhstan region, as well as in the south and center of Zhambyl region.

The met service also warns about extremely high fire danger in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions, in the west of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, north and east of Almaty region, in the north, west and east of Zhambyl region, in the west and east of Atyrau region, as well as in the south of Kostanay, Karaganda, Aktobe and Abai regions.