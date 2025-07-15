Rain and thunderstorm, intense heat forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 15

According to the report, western, northwestern, northern, eastern regions and mountainous districts of the country’s southeast will brace for rain and thunderstorm. Hail is possible in northwestern and northern areas, with squall forecast in the west.

Other regions will see no precipitation today, due to a high-pressure ridge.

Strong wind will hit across the country.

Daytime temperatures are expected to soar to +35+38°C in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu and Abai regions, to +39+40°C in Turkistan, Zhambyl regions, and to +37+42°C in Mangistau region.

According to the met service, following regions will experience high fire threat today - West Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions, north and east of Atyrau region, east of Almaty region, southeast of Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions, north, west, east of Aktobe region, north and east of Karaganda region, west and south of Akmola region, northwest, west and center of Abai region, south of Zhetysu region, as well as in the south of Pavlodar region.

Extremely high fire threat is expected in Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Almaty regions, southeast of Zhetysu region, south, west and east of Zhambyl region, west and south of Karaganda region, center and south of Aktobe region, southwest of Kostanay region, south of Atyrau and Abai regions, as well as in the center and south of Ulytau region.