Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Sep 24

Mountainous districts of Almaty region will see precipitation too.

Only western, northwestern areas will enjoy dry weather today, due to the anti-cyclone ridge, the met service says.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with dust storm hitting southern parts.

Fire danger is reported to be high in the north of West Kazakhstan region, northeast of Atyrau region, southeast of Mangistau region, south of Kostanay region, and west of Zhetysu region.

Meanwhile, fire danger will be extremely high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda regions, in the north, south and east of Atyrau region, in the west, north and center of Zhambyl region, in the west, south and east of West Kazakhstan region, in the west, north, northeast and center of Aktobe region, in the north of Almaty region, in the south of Karaganda and Ulytau regions, as well as in the south and east of Zhetysu region.