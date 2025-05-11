EN
    Rain and thunderstorm forecast across Kazakhstan May 11

    08:54, 11 May 2025

    On May 11, most parts of Kazakhstan will stay under the impact of the Southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts related to it, due to which rain and thunderstorm, hail and strong wind are forecast, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    weather
    Photo credit: Aleksandr Pavskiy/Kazinform News Agency

    Heavy rain is expected in the country's north, east and mountainous districts of the southeast.

    Fire hazard remains high in the southeast of Zhambyl region, mountainous districts of Turkistan region,  Mangystau, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the west, north, south of Abai region, in the north, west of Almaty region, in the south and west of Atyrau region, in the south, southeast and west of Aktobe region, in the west, south and center of Pavlodar region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the northwest, south of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the west, south and east of Akmola region.

    Residents of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, west and center of Zhambyl region, central areas of Almaty region, as well as west of Zhetisu region are warned of extremely high fire danger.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet rains
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
