Rain and thunderstorm forecast across Kazakhstan May 11

Heavy rain is expected in the country's north, east and mountainous districts of the southeast.

Fire hazard remains high in the southeast of Zhambyl region, mountainous districts of Turkistan region, Mangystau, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions, in the west, north, south of Abai region, in the north, west of Almaty region, in the south and west of Atyrau region, in the south, southeast and west of Aktobe region, in the west, south and center of Pavlodar region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the northwest, south of East Kazakhstan region, as well as in the west, south and east of Akmola region.

Residents of Kyzylorda, Turkistan regions, west and center of Zhambyl region, central areas of Almaty region, as well as west of Zhetisu region are warned of extremely high fire danger.