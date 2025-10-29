Rain and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

Dry weather will persist only in the northern and central parts on October 30, and in eastern areas from October 30 to 31, the Met Service says.

Rain is also expected in southern areas due to the atmospheric fronts, while mountainous districts will see rain and snow during nighttime hours.

Foggy conditions are predicted countrywide at night and in the morning.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to decrease gradually: in western parts – to +5+10°C, in the northern and central parts – to +2+10°C, in the southern and southeastern regions – to +8+17°C, and in eastern areas – to +8+18°C.