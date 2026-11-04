Rain and snow to sweep across Kazakhstan on November 5–7

According to forecasters, the anticyclone that had kept much of Kazakhstan dry is moving away, giving way to a deep trough associated with a northern cyclone. The change is expected to bring deteriorating weather conditions over the next three days, starting in western Kazakhstan before spreading across the rest of the country.

Rain is expected across much of Kazakhstan, with northern regions likely to experience a mix of rain and snow, along with icy conditions. Heavy rain and snow are forecast for western and northwestern regions on November 5–6, while southern and central parts of the country could see heavy rainfall on November 6.

Strong winds are also expected across the country, with fog likely during the night and early morning hours.

In western Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures will range from 0°C to +7°C, with daytime highs of +3°C to +14°C. Northwestern regions will see nighttime temperatures of -8°C to -1°C and daytime temperatures of +1°C to +15°C.

In northern and central Kazakhstan, nighttime temperatures are expected to rise from -8°C to -3°C to between +1°C and +6°C, while daytime temperatures will drop from +5°C to +13°C to between +1°C and +10°C.

Eastern regions will experience a rise in nighttime temperatures from -8°C to -3°C to between 0°C and +5°C, while daytime temperatures will increase from +3°C to +8°C to between +7°C and +12°C.

No significant temperature changes are expected in southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.