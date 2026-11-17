Rain and snow to hit most parts of Kazakhstan Nov 18
22:51, 17 November 2026
Atmospheric fronts will bring unsettled weather to most parts of Kazakhstan on November 18, with rain and snow expected in several regions, Qazinform News Agensy reports, citing the national weather service Kazhydromet.
Only eastern and southeastern regions of the country are expected to see dry weather under the influence of an anticyclone ridge.
Fog and strong winds are forecast across the country, while icy road conditions are expected in the northwestern and northern regions.
High fire danger is forecast in southwestern and northern parts of the Kyzylorda region, northern and eastern parts of the Almaty region, and southeastern parts of the Zhetysu region.