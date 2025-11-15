Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan's north, northwest today
07:11, 15 November 2025
Most parts of Kazakhstan will stay today under the impact of the anticyclone, due to which weather without precipitation is forecast, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazhydromet, only northwestern and northern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow).
Ground blizzard will hit in northern areas.
Icy road conditions are predicted for the northern and northwestern regions.
Strong wind and foggy conditions are forecast countrywide.