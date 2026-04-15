Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan's north Apr 15

Western, northern, central parts, as well as mountainous districts of southern regions will experience heavy rain, hail, and squalls, while northern regions will see rain and snow.

Foggy and windy conditions are expected countrywide. Dust storms will hit southern areas, and black ice will form on the roads in northern regions.

Gusting wind, sometimes exceeding 30m/s, will batter northern and eastern parts of Mangystau region.

Fire risk is reported to be high in the west and north of Turkistan region, in the west and southwest of Zhambyl region, in the north, west and center of Almaty region, in the north, south and center of Zhetysu region, in the west and south of Karaganda region, as well as in the south of Abai region.