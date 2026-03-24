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    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 24

    06:34, 24 March 2026

    On March 24, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with rain and snow, due to the impact of atmospheric frontal zones, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan on March 24
    Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    Heavy rain is expected in the country’s south and southeast. Mountainous districts will face heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Thunderstorm is possible in the daytime.

    Fog will spread across the country. Ice will form on the roads in northern and central regions. Stronger winds will batter northern, eastern and southeastern regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions rains Snow
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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