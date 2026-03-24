Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan Mar 24
06:34, 24 March 2026
On March 24, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather with rain and snow, due to the impact of atmospheric frontal zones, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.
Heavy rain is expected in the country’s south and southeast. Mountainous districts will face heavy precipitation (rain and snow). Thunderstorm is possible in the daytime.
Fog will spread across the country. Ice will form on the roads in northern and central regions. Stronger winds will batter northern, eastern and southeastern regions.