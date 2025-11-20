Rain and snow forecast across Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
18:55, 20 November 2025
From November 20-22, most parts of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The atmospheric fronts passing over the territory of the country will cause precipitation (rain and snow), with ground blizzard and icy road conditions expected in the northern, central and eastern areas.
Dry weather is forecast only in the southwestern and southern regions, and on November 22 in the western, northeastern areas, due to the wedge of high pressure.
Stronger winds and fog will spread across the country.
No sharp temperature fluctuations are forecast.