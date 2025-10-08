EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rain and snow to hit 2 regions of Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    15:48, 8 October 2025

    From October 9 to 11, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience weather without precipitation, due to the northwestern anticyclone ridge, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Rain and snow to hit 2 regions of Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
    Photo credit: Alexey Polyakov / Kazinform

    “Western and northern parts will see precipitation (snow and rain) with the passage of atmospheric fronts. Strong winds are forecast across the country. Fog will spread across eastern and central areas, with a dust storm expected in southeastern and southern regions,” the met service says.

    No significant temperature fluctuations are forecast.

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All