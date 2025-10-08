Rain and snow to hit 2 regions of Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
15:48, 8 October 2025
From October 9 to 11, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience weather without precipitation, due to the northwestern anticyclone ridge, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.
“Western and northern parts will see precipitation (snow and rain) with the passage of atmospheric fronts. Strong winds are forecast across the country. Fog will spread across eastern and central areas, with a dust storm expected in southeastern and southern regions,” the met service says.
No significant temperature fluctuations are forecast.