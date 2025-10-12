Rain and snow, strong wind to hit across Kazakhstan Oct 12

Kazhydromet forecasts strong winds across the country. Fog is expected to blanket western, central, eastern and southeastern regions. Eastern and southeastern regions may see icy road conditions.

Meteorologists also warn of high fire danger in several regions of Kazakhstan: Mangistau region, northeast and west of Atyrau region, south, north, and east of Atyrau region, center of Zhambyl region, west of Almaty region, southwest of Kostanay and Akmola regions, east and center of Ulytau region, south of Zhetysu and Abai regions.

An extreme fire hazard has been declared for Kyzylorda region, western, northern and southern parts of Turkistan region, north, south, and east of Atyrau region, west, north of Zhambyl region, northwest, south, and southeast of West Kazakhstan region, west, northeast and center of Aktobe region, north of Almaty region, south of Ulytau and Kostanay regions.