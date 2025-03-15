Rain and snow forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 15
08:35, 15 March 2025
The weather in most parts of Kazakhstan is determined today by the Atlantic cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it, Kazinform News Agency reports.
According to Kazhydromet, only western, eastern and southern parts will see no precipitation.
Foggy and windy conditions, as well as black ice are forecast across the country.
Thunderstorm will hit southwestern regions in the daytime.
Wind speed in the area of Alakol lake in Zhetysu region may exceed 30 meters per second.