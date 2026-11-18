According to Kazhydromet, the cyclone will initially affect western Kazakhstan before moving into the northwestern and northern regions, while the east is expected to remain largely dry.

Much of the country will see a mix of rain and snow, with icy conditions forecast in the north. Strong winds are also expected across Kazakhstan, along with patches of fog overnight and in the morning.

Temperatures in western Kazakhstan are expected to rise from between -2°C and +5°C to between +1°C and +10°C at night, while daytime temperatures will increase from +2°C to +10°C to between +5°C and +10°C.

In the northwest, north, center, and east, nighttime temperatures will remain below freezing, ranging from -13°C to -3°C, while daytime highs are expected to climb from 0°C to +5°C to between +5°C and +10°C.

Meanwhile, no significant temperature changes are forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.