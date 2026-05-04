Rain and high winds predicted across Kazakhstan on Monday

Only the east will remain under the influence of an anticyclone, bringing dry weather.

Strong winds will sweep across the country, with dust storms in the south.

Patchy fog is predicted in the west and southeast in the morning hours.

Besides, there is a high risk of fire in the Akmola, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Abai, Zhetysu, Ulytau, and Almaty regions.