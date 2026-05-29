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    Rain and hail to hit Kazakhstan this weekend

    22:41, 29 May 2026

    Weather fronts will bring rain and thunderstorms to northern, southern, and western Kazakhstan from May 30 to June 1, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Rainy weather in Astana
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    Over the weekend, heavy rain, hail, and squalls are forecast in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.

    In the meantime, the rest of the country will see mostly dry weather.

    According to forecasters, strong winds are predicted across the country, with dust storms in the south.

    Temperatures are expected to rise to +20...+25°C (68 to 77°F) in the west, +23...+38°C (73 to 100°F) in the north, east, and center, and +30...+40°C (86 to 104°F) in the south.

    Weather Kazhydromet rains Hail Wind Heat wave Regions
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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