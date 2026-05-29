Rain and hail to hit Kazakhstan this weekend

Over the weekend, heavy rain, hail, and squalls are forecast in the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions.

In the meantime, the rest of the country will see mostly dry weather.

According to forecasters, strong winds are predicted across the country, with dust storms in the south.

Temperatures are expected to rise to +20...+25°C (68 to 77°F) in the west, +23...+38°C (73 to 100°F) in the north, east, and center, and +30...+40°C (86 to 104°F) in the south.