    Rain and ground frosts to grip Kazakhstan

    07:11, 16 April 2025

    Storm alert was issued for Kazakhstan for April 16, Kazinform News Agency reports. 

    Ground frosts
    Phoot credit: freepik.com

    Heavy rain and snow, thunderstorms and hail are expected today in Abai region.

    Fog is to blanket Akmola region. High wind and ground frosts are expected at nighttime.

    East Kazakhstan is reported to brace for heavy rain and snow, thunderstorms and hail.

    High wind is forecast to sweep through Zhetysu region’s Alakol Lakes district.

    Ground frosts are predicted to form in West Kazakhstan.

    Thunderstorms, fog, high wind and ground frosts are to batter Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

    Dust storms are to roll through Kyzylorda region.

    As earlier reported, an exceptionally hot summer predicted for Kazakhstan. 

