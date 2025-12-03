Raccoon wrecks liquor store and passes out

According to the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter, the animal entered the ABC Store through an opening in the ceiling. Inside, the raccoon knocked over several bottles of alcohol, leaving the store in disarray.

Photo credit: Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter

The raccoon was found lying next to the toilet later. Police officers noted that the animal appeared intoxicated but showed no signs of injury. It was safely transported to the shelter, where it quickly recovered.

After a health check, the raccoon was released back into the wild.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported another dramatic incident involving a wild animal. A video of a humpback whale swallowing and then spitting out a kayaker in southern Chile went viral on social media.