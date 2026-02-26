Quantum leap: China’s Origin Pilot now publicly available

This marks a move expected to significantly lower the development barrier and accelerate the autonomous development of China's quantum computing ecosystem.

Independently developed by Hefei-based Origin Quantum Computing Technology Co., Ltd., Origin Pilot was first unveiled in 2021. After multiple iterations and upgrades, the operating system has evolved into an advanced platform that supports major technological pathways, including superconducting, ion trap, and neutral atom quantum processors. The system is currently deployed and operational on Origin Wukong series of quantum computers, the newspaper reported.

Quantum computer operating system is responsible for core functions such as resource scheduling and software-hardware collaborative management. It also possesses crucial capabilities like parallel quantum task processing and automatic qubit calibration, significantly enhancing the overall operational efficiency of quantum computers.

By opening up its unified programming interfaces and standardized driving system, Origin Pilot breaks down technical barriers in core quantum computing software, allowing research institutions, colleges and developers worldwide to conveniently access China's independently developed quantum computer operating system.

"Completing download at the official website of Origin Quantum, users can efficiently connect to various physical quantum chips and conduct quantum programming based on independent frameworks like QPanda," Dou Menghan, leader of the Origin Pilot development team, was quoted as saying in the newspaper.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s Fujitsu and Riken were pushing ahead with quantum computer development.