QazaqGaz, NCOC enhance ties through joint projects

This was stated at a meeting between QazaqGaz Chairman Chairman Alibek Zhamauov and NCOC Managing Director Giancarlo Ruiu.

The sides discussed key joint projects, namely construction of a 1bcm per year gas processing plant at the Kashagan field, the second GPP project with a capacity of 2.5bcm per year, and commercialization of liquefied petroleum gas.

According to Zhamauov, working groups are in daily contact, which helps maintain the pace of project implementation.

Both parties expressed their intention to continue productive cooperation to ensure the successful implementation of all projects and to preserve the strategic importance of the partnership.

Earlier it was reported that QazaqGaz and China's CNPC launched geological exploration at Northern-1 block in Aktobe region.