QazaqGaz, KOR to begin drilling operations at Shalkar site

The discussion focused on two key projects: Shalkar (Aktobe region) and Akkuduk (Mangystau region), with particular attention given to infrastructure requirements at the Akkuduk site.

“Akkuduk is a well-studied geological block with confirmed reserves. We know there is gas there, and for many years, the development of the Kansu field has been seen as a strategic priority for the industry. We are now moving toward practical implementation,” said Zharkeshov.

Photo credit: QazaqGaz

According to Marat Nurpeisov, CEO of Shalqar Energy, all preparatory geological work at Shalkar has been completed. Drill sites have been selected based on reprocessed 2016 seismic data, similar field analysis, and basin modeling.

Drilling of the first exploration well is scheduled for June 2025.

The Shalkar block is being developed under a new model that includes an incentive system for subsoil users — a strategic partnership between the national company and a private investor.

“We’re ready to accelerate exploration efforts to help expand Kazakhstan’s resource base. We’re assuming all project risks and committing our full technical and professional capabilities to ensure success,” said Talgat Akhsambiev, shareholder of KOR.

Photo credit: QazaqGaz

Following the meeting, QazaqGaz and KOR outlined the next steps for their collaboration, reaffirming their commitment to advancing priority projects that support the sustainable development of Kazakhstan’s gas sector.

