QazaqAir airline to change its name to VietJet Kazakhstan

According to Chairman of the Management Board of JSC SamrukKazyna Nurlan Zhakupov, the deal was reached as part of a comprehensive privatization plan.

"SOVICO Group is an acquirer of the airline. All suspensive conditions of the deal were fulfilled, payment was received, and the shares were transferred to the investor's bank accounts,” he said.

In his words this strategic partnership aims not only at the development of the airline and the entire sector, but also at strengthening the economic ties between Kazakhstan and Vietnam. This cooperation is set to open new horizons for mutual growth and regional relations development, he noted.

“We highly appreciate the intention of SOVICO Group and VietJet Air to join the management and operational activity of QazaqAir under new brand VietJet Kazakhstan. The expansion of the route network in the region will let enhance transport connectivity and create new economic growth points,” Zhakupov added.

He emphasized that today’s event will become a starting point for new joint projects and continuation of mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstani and Vietnamese business entities.