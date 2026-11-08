Qatar’s foreign reserves rise to QR262.3 billion in October

The central bank’s official international reserves rose by 10.7%, or QR21.606 billion, to QR223.450 billion by the end of October compared with the same period in 2025.

The data also showed changes in the composition of the country’s reserve assets. Holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by approximately QR42.110 billion to QR87.847 billion over the year.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s gold reserves fell by QR2.292 billion to QR52.258 billion at the end of October, compared with QR54.550 billion a year earlier.

In contrast, balances held with foreign banks increased by approximately QR66.040 billion to QR78.169 billion by the end of last month.

The country’s holdings of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), which form part of its quota at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), decreased by QR30 million year on year to QR5.176 billion.

Qatar’s official international reserves comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances held with foreign banks, gold holdings, SDRs, the country’s IMF reserve position and other liquid foreign currency assets, including deposits.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea’s foreign reserves rebounded to $443.16 billion in October.