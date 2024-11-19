Qatar participates in opening of Knowledge Summit 2024 in Dubai

HE Minister of Labour, Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri represented the State of Qatar at the opening of the "Knowledge Summit 2024".

Spanning over Nov. 18-19, the event covers key topics such as the role of human intelligence in advancing technology, the transformative effects of artificial intelligence, and the evolving nature of future skills.

Discussions will also explore policies driving innovation, strategies for economic growth and social change, environmental innovations promoting sustainability, enhancing cybersecurity, and the role of artificial intelligence in space exploration, among other critical areas.