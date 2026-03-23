Qatar helicopter crashes in Persian Gulf, killing 7

In a statement posted on its official account on X on Sunday, the ministry said the seventh and final missing victim was recovered as search and rescue operations concluded.

Press Release regarding the findings of the seventh and final missing person in the helicopter crash incident within the State’s territorial waters.#MOIQatar pic.twitter.com/ZK0cVCEJjJ — Ministry of Interior - Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) March 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, authorities had announced that six of the seven personnel on board had been found, confirming their martyrdom. The recovery of the final individual brings the total number of those martyred in the crash to seven.

The ministry extended its "deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the martyrs", praying the deceased be granted "vast mercy" and their loved ones be given "patience and solace."