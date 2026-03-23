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    Qatar helicopter crashes in Persian Gulf, killing 7

    11:50, 23 March 2026

    Qatar's interior ministry has confirmed that all seven people on board a helicopter that crashed into the country's territorial waters have been found, with all confirmed martyred, Qatar News Agency reported.

    Qatar's military helicopter crashes in Persian Gulf, killing 7
    Photo credit: Qatar news agency

    In a statement posted on its official account on X on Sunday, the ministry said the seventh and final missing victim was recovered as search and rescue operations concluded.

    Earlier in the day, authorities had announced that six of the seven personnel on board had been found, confirming their martyrdom. The recovery of the final individual brings the total number of those martyred in the crash to seven.

    The ministry extended its "deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the families of the martyrs", praying the deceased be granted "vast mercy" and their loved ones be given "patience and solace."

     

    Qatar Incidents Middle East World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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