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    Qatar Airways resumes daily Doha-Philadelphia flights

    07:10, 5 August 2026

    Qatar Airways has resumed daily non-stop flights between Hamad International Airport (DOH) in Doha and Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), reconnecting the two cities from 1 August 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites QNA.

    Qatar Airways resumes daily Doha-Philadelphia flights
    Photo credit: QNA

    Philadelphia is now the airline’s 14th destination in North America. The route is operated by the Airbus A350-900, featuring Qatar Airways’ award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink Wi-Fi, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, bringing more opportunity and flexibility to North American travellers looking to take advantage of the airline’s premium passenger experience.

    Offering seamless connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide, the resumption of service underscores Qatar Airways’ commitment to the U.S. market.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Qatar Airways announced it would resume flights to Helsinki, Finland, and Tokyo Haneda, Japan, from 15 July as part of the airline’s continued expansion across international markets.

    Qatar Air communication Flights USA Passenger transportation Tourism World News
    Meruyert
    Meruyert Pernekulova
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