Qatar Airways resumes daily Doha-Philadelphia flights

Philadelphia is now the airline’s 14th destination in North America. The route is operated by the Airbus A350-900, featuring Qatar Airways’ award-winning Qsuite business class and Starlink Wi-Fi, the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky, bringing more opportunity and flexibility to North American travellers looking to take advantage of the airline’s premium passenger experience.

Offering seamless connectivity to more than 160 destinations worldwide, the resumption of service underscores Qatar Airways’ commitment to the U.S. market.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Qatar Airways announced it would resume flights to Helsinki, Finland, and Tokyo Haneda, Japan, from 15 July as part of the airline’s continued expansion across international markets.