Qatar Airways restores its schedule after temporary closure of airspace

On Wednesday, Qatar Airways released an official statement to notify the customers of the progress in restoring its schedule following the temporary closure of Qatari airspace on 23 June. According to the document, disruptions are possible until 26 June 2025.

Passengers with travel up to and including 30 June 2025 are offered two options: to change their travel dates without paying a fee until 15 July 2025 or to refund the unused value of their tickets without any cancellation fee if they no longer wish to travel, the statement reads.

All passengers are advised to check qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways app for updated flight information.

The airline is currently “in the process of restoring its global network of more than 170 destinations… with additional staff deployed at Doha Hamad International Airport and key locations across its network to provide on-the-ground assistance,” the company informs via X.