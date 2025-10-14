Qassim astronomers detect large sunspots, predict moderate solar flares

President of Noor Astronomy Association Issa Al-Ghafili noted that these sunspots are magnetically active areas on the sun’s surface that appear and disappear periodically as part of specific solar cycles. They appear darker than the surrounding areas due to lower temperatures caused by the movement of magnetic currents.

He added that mild to moderate solar flares and storms contribute to the formation of auroras and may have minor impacts on satellite systems and power grids in areas near the North Pole, as well as potentially influencing the migration patterns of birds in those areas.

