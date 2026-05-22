Putin’s Beijing visit: gas talks, deals and diplomacy

The visit highlighted continued cooperation between Moscow and Beijing across several areas, including energy, trade, security and diplomacy.

During talks, the two sides reaffirmed plans to deepen political, economic and military cooperation. The agreements signed in Beijing covered a wide range of areas, including education, technology and nuclear security.

Energy cooperation was also on the agenda. However, Moscow and Beijing did not announce a final agreement on the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, a long-discussed project that would carry Russian natural gas to China through Mongolia.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow and Beijing had reached an understanding on key parameters of the project, while some details still needed to be finalized. No timeline for the project was announced.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said energy cooperation should remain an important part of bilateral relations, but did not publicly refer to the pipeline.

The planned route is expected to supply up to 50 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to China annually. It would build on the existing Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, which supplies about 38 billion cubic meters per year.

Russia is one of China’s major energy suppliers, while China is Russia’s largest trading partner. At the same time, Russia accounts for around 4% of China’s total trade.

The two countries also agreed to strengthen military cooperation, including joint exercises, air patrols and maritime patrols.

Putin’s trip came shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to China. Beijing gave both leaders a formal welcome, including a red carpet arrival and a ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People.

Putin has visited China more than 20 times during his time in power.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakh Agriculture Vice Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly met with Liu Huanxin, head of China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration (NAFRA), to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, expansion of agricultural trade, investment projects, and strengthening food security.