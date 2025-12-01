Putin-Witkoff meeting to take place Dec 2 - Kremlin
18:16, 1 December 2025
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled for the afternoon of December 2, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, according to TASS.
"Yes, the meeting with Witkoff is indeed planned for tomorrow. He himself mentioned this yesterday," the spokesman replied to a question on the matter, specifying that the talks would take place in the afternoon.
"The president will also have several closed-door meetings today in preparation for tomorrow's Russia-US contacts," Peskov added.
