Putin-Trump meeting to start on Friday at 10 p.m. Moscow time - White House

According to the document, at 5:45 p.m. local time (04:45 a.m. Saturday Moscow time) Trump will leave Anchorage and fly to Washington.

The presidents will hold the first face-to-face talks between the two heads of state since June 2021, when Putin met in Geneva with Joe Biden, then head of the Washington administration. Putin will become the first Russian leader to visit Alaska.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Thursday that the meeting would begin with a one-on-one conversation, in which, besides the leaders, only interpreters would participate. Then the leaders will be joined by members of the delegations - five people from each side.

Earlier it was reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiyev arrived in Anchorage, Alaska, to participate in the Russian-US summit.