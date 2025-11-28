Putin expects truck border issue with Kazakhstan to be resolved by year-end

He said that on his instructions, the Customs Committee launched random roadside checks.

"It turned out that a significant amount of goods, and a significant number of these trucks, were crossing the Russian-Kazakh border without any documentation whatsoever. It's simply illegal imports," he said.

The Russian leader noted that Russia and Kazakhstan share a common customs area, a common market, and the free movement of capital and goods. However, despite this fact, each truck that crosses the border must have a specific set of documents agreed upon between the two countries. This must include documentation detailing what is in the truck, to whom the goods are being shipped, and the customs duties and VAT owed by those crossing the Russian border with these goods must be immediately clear.

Vladimir Putin announced that he had agreed with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to jointly combat illegal imports from Kazakhstan to Russia.

"We discussed this issue with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich. <…> We have agreed that we will do everything to ensure that the large number of trucks that have accumulated on our border, in Kazakhstan, begin moving into the Russian Federation. Our customs authorities have agreed that the value of these goods being shipped will be declared, and the final recipient will be indicated. We will gradually allow these trucks to pass through," Putin said at a press conference following his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

He also expressed hope that the situation with trucks at the Kazakhstan-Russia border will be resolved by the end of the year.