Purple wave returns as BTS embarks on massive world tour

The performance was the second of the group's three concerts in Goyang, situated just northwest of Seoul, following its opening show Thursday. The gigs at Goyang Stadium mark the beginning of a massive global tour spanning 85 shows across 34 cities, making it the largest tour ever undertaken by a K-pop artist.

Tens of thousands of fans erupted in thunderous shouts when the seven members in all-black clothes stormed onto the stage following a group of dancers reminiscent of hooligans. It opened the show with "Hooligan," a track from the group's fifth studio album, "Arirang," released last month.

After performing "Aliens," another song from the new album, and "Run BTS" back to back, Jungkook told the crowd: "The weather is much better than yesterday. Isn't it cold? It may still be a little chilly, but we'll warm you up."

Rain fell on the first night, leaving the performers and concert-goers alike soaked throughout the show.

When Jin urged the crowd to keep up their energy before the next song, fans filled the stadium with deafening shouts waving light sticks glowing purple, the color symbolizing the BTS fandom, known as ARMY.

During the concert, the group delivered songs representing its past and present, such as "Swim," the album's chart-topping lead track, along with "Body to Body," "2.0," "Fake Love," "Butter" and "Dynamite."

The 360-degree setup gave fans a clear view from every angle, as the members often stood in wide circles around the large, elevated circular main platform or turned frequently to face different sides of the arena.

With the album "Arirang" billed as capturing the group's Korean identity, and taking its name from a traditional folk song about longing and separation, the show's production was enriched with cultural motifs reflecting those sentiments.

During "they don't know 'bout us," dancers obscured their faces with screens displaying traditional Korean masks, while "Merry Go Round" featured expansive, flowing fabrics inspired by "seungmu," a Buddhist dance. In "Body to Body," dancers performed the traditional Korean circle dance play, using LED flags and ribbon props reminiscent of "sangmo," the ribboned headgear used in Korean folk performances.

The mood reached its peak with "Mic Drop" and "Fire," before rolling into "Body to Body," which drew a resounding singalong of the "Arirang" melody sampled in the song. The group later performed "Idol" while marching around the venue with dancers carrying a variety of flags.

After the group closed the show with several more songs, frontman RM bowed and thanked fans for their long wait and support.

He said the group was showing many changes but that the important things had not changed. "The seven of us decided to do this together, and what has not changed is our sincerity toward you," he said, adding that the band did not take for granted the sight of the stadium filled with fans. "These are decisions we made after 15 years of working together and decisions we made to stay together for a long time, so please be generous with the changes, keep watching us and trust us. Thank you. We will work hard."

The concerts followed a landmark free concert at Gwanghwamun Square in the heart of Seoul to mark the release of "Arirang," its first group project in three years and nine months. The performance drew more than 100,000 fans, according to its organizer, Hybe.

The group went on hiatus in June 2022, and all seven members completed their mandatory military duty three years later before it reunited to record the new album.

"Arirang" topped the Billboard 200 albums chart for two consecutive weeks, a first for a K-pop act. "Swim" also debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart before falling to No. 2 in its second week.

BTS will hold the third and last show in Goyang on Sunday before departing for Tokyo to continue the tour on April 17-18.