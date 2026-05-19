Punch “arrests” two Americans after stunt at Japanese zoo

According to police, the incident took place on the morning of May 18. One of the men climbed over a fence and entered the monkey enclosure while the second filmed the incident.

Zoo officials said no animals were injured and the intruders were quickly detained by staff members. Following the incident, the zoo filed a report with police.

Punch gained popularity on social media earlier this year after videos showed the young macaque hugging a stuffed orangutan toy. Zookeepers gave the toy to the monkey after he was rejected by his mother. The footage attracted millions of views online.

Ichikawa City Zoo said security measures would be strengthened following the incident. The zoo plans to install additional protective nets, expand restricted viewing areas for visitors and temporarily suspend filming requests from bloggers and YouTube creators.

According to the zoo’s official statement, the institution intends to prioritize animal safety and prevent similar incidents in the future.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the popularity of baby macaque Punch had sharply increased visitor numbers at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoological and Botanical Park after videos of the monkey hugging a stuffed toy went viral online.