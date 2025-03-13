Public transportation development project between Amman, governorates moves forward

Ministry of Transport spokesperson Mohafazat Duwairi stated that 20 operators have merged under a single company to oversee transportation on the Irbid-Amman route, which includes 39 buses. Similarly, a company has been formed for the Jerash-Amman route, incorporating five operators and 15 buses.



He noted that the project is advancing according to a structured timeline, with full operations set to launch in September, deploying a total of 121 buses. This rollout will coincide with the introduction of intelligent transportation systems aimed at enhancing service quality, optimizing trip schedules, and ensuring regulated frequency between Amman and the governorates.



The government recently approved the project to modernize public transportation between Amman and the governorates, with the objective of establishing a more efficient transport network. The initiative is expected to reduce congestion and improve connectivity by introducing fixed schedules and frequencies, supported by intelligent transport technologies.