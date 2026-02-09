Proton-M rocket with satellite to blast off from Baikonur

The state commission has authorized installation of the rocket at the launch pad on February 9.

The launch was originally scheduled for December 15, 2025, but postponed after pre-launch checks revealed a discrepancy in the rocket’s upper stage. Roscosmos confirmed that the delay will not affect the planned scientific program.

The Electro-L series hydrometeorological satellites, positioned in geostationary orbit, provide multispectral images of clouds and Earth’s surface, collect meteorological data, support telecommunications, and relay emergency signals via the COSPAS-SARSAT system.

The first Electro-L satellite was launched in 2011 (communication lost in 2016), followed by No. 2 in 2015 and No. 3 in 2019, both of which remain operational.