    Proton-M rocket with satellite to blast off from Baikonur

    08:22, 9 February 2026

    The Proton-M carrier rocket carrying the Electro-L No. 5 satellite will be launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on February 12, Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos announced, Qazinform News Agency cites TASS.

    Proton-M rocket with satellite to blast off from Baikonur
    Photo credit: Roscosmos/TASS

    The state commission has authorized installation of the rocket at the launch pad on February 9.

    The launch was originally scheduled for December 15, 2025, but postponed after pre-launch checks revealed a discrepancy in the rocket’s upper stage. Roscosmos confirmed that the delay will not affect the planned scientific program.

    The Electro-L series hydrometeorological satellites, positioned in geostationary orbit, provide multispectral images of clouds and Earth’s surface, collect meteorological data, support telecommunications, and relay emergency signals via the COSPAS-SARSAT system.

    The first Electro-L satellite was launched in 2011 (communication lost in 2016), followed by No. 2 in 2015 and No. 3 in 2019, both of which remain operational.

