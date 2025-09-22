Prophet’s Mosque Library: A scholarly landmark with 43 million digital pages

The library houses over 175,989 books across 71 scientific classifications, along with more than 105,143 digital books and nearly 43 million digital pages, making it one of the foremost centers for knowledge dissemination and academic support.

Photo credit: SPA

It also offers numerous books and reference materials in 23 world languages, catering to diverse cultures and languages and enabling non-Arabic-speaking visitors to benefit from its services.

The library utilizes the latest technology to facilitate access for users, offering 70 computers dedicated to digital research, enabling fast electronic access to books and references, and enhancing the research experience for visitors.

This scholarly institution embodies the mission of the Two Holy Mosques in spreading knowledge and serving Umrah performers and pilgrims, in line with Saudi Vision 2030, which places culture and science at the heart of human development and the promotion of civilizational dialogue with the world.