Promise or peril? Japan’s stem-cell gamble sparks concerns

The treatments, Amchepry developed by Sumitomo Pharma and Racthera, and ReHeart made by Cuorips, are derived from reprogrammed induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Amchepry aims to replace dopamine producing neurons in Parkinson’s patients while ReHeart delivers heart muscle cell patches to people with severe heart failure.

Both therapies have been tested in only a handful of patients (7 for Amchepry and 8 for ReHeart). Early results showed some symptom improvement and no serious side effects, but the small trial sizes and lack of control groups make it impossible to fully judge safety or effectiveness.

“This is a risky regulatory experiment,” said Paul Knoepfler, a stem-cell researcher at the University of California, Davis. Orthopaedic surgeon Hiroshi Kawaguchi in Japan added that the treatments carry risks including potential tumor formation, invasive surgery, and long-term immunosuppressant use.

Japan’s conditional approval system allows drugs to be sold for up to 7 years while companies collect more data. Prices are set in consultation with insurers and patients, placing financial and ethical responsibilities on recipients and taxpayers. Sumitomo said its priority is “careful accumulation of clinical evidence rather than market expansion.”

Some experts warn that premature commercialization could harm public trust in regenerative medicine. Jeanne Loring, a stem-cell researcher at the Scripps Research Institute, said a low regulatory bar “opens the door for sloppy work” and could slow progress if serious side effects emerge.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Japan’s health ministry panel approved the world’s first two regenerative medicine treatments developed from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells.